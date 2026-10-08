IEA estimates ASEAN power demand to grow 5.4% annually by 2030, coal demand 4.4%

Southeast Asia’s electricity demand is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4 per cent between 2026 and 2030, while coal demand is expected to rise 4.4 per cent a year, the fastest growth of any region globally, as cooling, data centres, industry and wider electrification drive energy consumption, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The region’s growing energy needs are increasing its exposure to disruptions in imported fuel supplies and strategic shipping routes. The vulnerability was underscored by the West Asia energy crisis, which sharply disrupted liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows through the Strait of Hormuz. During the first eight months of 2026, LNG flows through the strait fell by close to 65 per cent year on year, while deliveries to ASEAN countries through the route declined by around 75 per cent. There were no deliveries from Qatar or the United Arab Emirates between April and August.

Affected LNG importers responded by increasing spot market procurement rather than curtailing imports, with the United States and Australia supplying the largest share of replacement cargoes from outside the region. Yet ASEAN’s combined LNG imports still increased by around 20 per cent year on year during the first eight months of 2026, highlighting the region’s limited scope to reduce its reliance on gas even amid elevated prices.

The IEA, in its ASEAN Energy Security Review, said the crisis has highlighted vulnerabilities that are becoming more significant as Southeast Asia’s energy demand expands. Regional energy demand has increased 40 per cent since 2015, while electricity demand has risen more than 60 per cent. About 97 per cent of households now have access to electricity, putting ASEAN on track for universal access by 2030.

The region’s exposure extends beyond gas. Regional crude oil production has fallen 40 per cent from its peak in the 1990s, while crude imports have risen more than 30 per cent since 2015. Gas consumption is projected to increase by more than 3 per cent annually in the coming years, while net oil product imports are expected to rise around 5 per cent between 2025 and 2031. The IEA said these trends, alongside exposure to strategic maritime routes, climate risks and concentrated clean energy supply chains, are increasing the range of energy security risks facing ASEAN.

Fossil fuels remain central

Southeast Asia’s total energy demand has increased by more than 40 per cent since 2015, while electricity demand has risen by more than 60 per cent. About 97 per cent of households now have access to electricity, putting the region on track to achieve universal access by 2030.

In 2025, coal and oil each accounted for around 30 per cent of ASEAN’s total energy supply, equivalent to 540 million tonnes of coal and roughly 9 million barrels per day of oil. Natural gas accounted for close to one fifth, or about 200 billion cubic metres. Bioenergy and waste contributed around 12 per cent, wind, solar and other renewables around 7 per cent, and hydropower around 3 per cent. Liquefied Petroleum Gas accounted for about 5 per cent of total final consumption, or around 300 million barrels of annual consumption. The data are from the IEA’s World Energy Balances, accessed August 1, 2026, with 2025 figures including estimates.

Oil demand in ASEAN rose by an average 1.7 per cent annually between 2015 and 2025, almost twice the global average. The region’s share of global oil consumption increased from 6.2 per cent in 2015 to 6.8 per cent in 2025. Its oil consumption increased by 1.1 million barrels per day over the decade, accounting for one eighth of the global increase.

The West Asia conflict has temporarily reversed this growth. ASEAN oil demand is now expected to decline by 150,000 barrels per day, or 2.1 per cent, in 2026, compared with pre conflict expectations of growth of around 160,000 barrels per day. Regional demand fell by 330,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2026, while net product imports dropped 10 per cent against an already weak baseline.

The IEA expects demand to recover by 320,000 barrels per day in 2027, although this would recover only part of the growth lost in 2026. Over 2025 to 2031, ASEAN oil demand is expected to grow by an average 1.8 per cent, or 130,000 barrels per day, annually. More than 80,000 barrels per day of this increase is expected to come from premium refined fuels, particularly diesel and jet fuel.