Increased emissions threaten solar infrastructure in India: Study

Given that solar photovoltaic panels last 20-25 years, solar developers should account for projections of how solar resources might evolve in the future with climate change, read the study.

“Our results suggest that solar developers need to look beyond annual averages and consider regional and temporal variability in solar radiation,” Ashwin Jadhav, doctoral researcher at the department of atmospheric and space sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University, told Down To Earth. For example, he added that North-western India shows relatively stable high potential, making it more reliable for long-term investments, while parts of eastern and southern India exhibit higher variability, where hybrid systems, combining solar and wind or storage integration, may be more effective.

“Developers should also consider the projected long-term decline or stagnation in solar availability in some regions when planning the lifespan of solar photovoltaic farms (20-25 years),” he explained.

As on August 31, 2025, India’s installed capacity of solar power is 123,130.13 megawatts (MW), of which close to 14 per cent (33,674.76 MW) comes from the five southern states, showed data from the Union Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. However, the country’s solar generation as on July 2025 was 12,100.61 MW.

An earlier analysis by Climate Analytics, a global climate science and policy institute, highlighted a gap between solar capacity and generation in India, adding that weather factors were also contributing to this.

It noted that renewables made up 37 per cent of India’s installed generation capacity. However, they contributed only about 18 per cent to the electricity generated.