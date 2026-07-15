India adds record 29 GW solar, wind in first half of 2026

Utility-scale solar leads growth

India added about 19 GW of utility-scale solar capacity during the January to June period, up 32 per cent from the corresponding period in 2025.

The rooftop solar segment recorded the fastest growth, with around 6.4 GW of new capacity installed during first half of 2026, more than doubling from a year earlier with a 104 per cent increase.

JMK Research attributed the growth primarily to the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which accounted for a majority of rooftop solar installations during the period.

The off-grid and distributed solar segment added about 842.9 megawatts (MW), registering a modest 3 per cent increase over H1 2025.

Wind additions decline

India added around 2.9 GW of new wind capacity during H1 2026, compared with 3.5 GW during the same period in 2025, marking a 16 per cent decline.

Despite the slowdown in wind installations, overall renewable energy capacity additions remained robust because of strong growth in the solar sector.

Gujarat, Rajasthan lead installations

Gujarat emerged as the largest contributor to solar installations during H1 2026, adding 7.6 GW or 29 per cent of the national total. Rajasthan followed with 6.6 GW, accounting for 25 per cent, while Tamil Nadu added 2.4 GW, contributing 9 per cent.

In the wind sector, Gujarat also led capacity additions with 1.2 GW, representing 43 per cent of the total. Maharashtra added 0.49 GW, or 17 per cent, followed by Karnataka with 0.48 GW, accounting for 16 per cent.

According to JMK Research, India is expected to add around 47 GW of new solar and wind power capacity during the calendar year 2026. The research firm said the momentum seen during the first half of the year is expected to continue in the second half, supporting India's target of achieving 500 GW of non fossil fuel based electricity capacity by 2030.