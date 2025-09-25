India allows export of 2G ethanol, mandates license & feedstock certificates

India updated its export rules on September 24, 2025 to allow Second Generation (2G) ethanol to be exported. Companies making 2G ethanol from cellulosic material for fuel and non-fuel purposes will need a valid export authorisation and feedstock certification.

Raw materials for 2G ethanol includes materials such as wood waste, industrial wastage, agricultural and forestry residues such as rice and wheat straw, corn and stover, sugar cane residue, woody biomass as well as non-food crops such as grasses and algae, and residue streams, among other things, according to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Unlike 1st generation ethanol, which uses edible crops like corn or sugarcane, 2G ethanol production utilises waste materials. This reduces competition with food sources, minimises food waste and addresses environmental issues like stubble burning that contributes to CO2 emissions.

“Additional policy conditions for export of 2G ethanol are notified with immediate effect,” DGFT said in a notification.