India leans on pumped hydro for energy storage as battery costs and recycling woes mount

India is prioritising pumped hydro storage projects over battery systems for large-scale grid applications, with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) pushing reforms to fast-track approvals and improve project viability.

While batteries offer flexibility, the country braces for a looming challenge of battery waste and high integration costs.

India is witnessing a major push in its renewable energy (RE) infrastructure, with rapid progress in Pumped Storage Projects (PSP) over battery storage projects. This is because the government realises that hydro pump storage is a more viable, long-term and cost-effective solution for large-scale storage, though battery energy storage systems (BESS) is also being pushed, as highlighted by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad.

“As far as India is concerned, we should deploy as many pumped storage plants as possible,” Prasad said in a media interaction on the sidelines of Bharat Electricity, a global energy forum, on September 2. “However, PSP alone will not be sufficient, and BESS will also be required.”

BESS has certain advantages — it is not site-dependent and can be installed almost anywhere. This flexibility makes it particularly useful for integrating with large solar or wind projects, where developers may prefer to add storage alongside variable renewable generation.