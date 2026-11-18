India's proposed Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Policy will focus on coordinating implementation, expanding domestic production through public-private partnerships and establishing a national registry to track fuel transactions and verify emissions benefits, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said on November 17, 2026.

The draft has been sent to the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for comments and is expected to be opened for public consultation within one to two weeks, Naidu said at the second India Sustainable Aviation Fuel Summit, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

A proposed National Council would coordinate and monitor implementation, while public-private partnerships would support feedstock collection and domestic manufacturing. A National SAF Registry under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would track fuel transactions and verify their environmental benefits, the minister said.