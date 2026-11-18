India's proposed Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Policy will focus on coordination, domestic production and a national registry to track fuel transactions and emissions benefits.
The draft policy could be opened for public consultation within two weeks, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said.
Indian Oil has received approval to commercially supply SAF from its Panipat refinery, with capacity to meet India's 1% blending target for international flights in 2027.
Airbus and Air India have announced a partnership to support SAF procurement, although investment and supply details remain undisclosed.
India aims to increase SAF blending for international flights to nearly 5% by 2030, while expanding domestic production using used cooking oil and agricultural residue.
India's proposed Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Policy will focus on coordinating implementation, expanding domestic production through public-private partnerships and establishing a national registry to track fuel transactions and verify emissions benefits, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said on November 17, 2026.
The draft has been sent to the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for comments and is expected to be opened for public consultation within one to two weeks, Naidu said at the second India Sustainable Aviation Fuel Summit, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
A proposed National Council would coordinate and monitor implementation, while public-private partnerships would support feedstock collection and domestic manufacturing. A National SAF Registry under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would track fuel transactions and verify their environmental benefits, the minister said.
State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has received government approval to commercially supply SAF from its Panipat refinery in Haryana, IOC Chairman A S Sahney said at the summit.
The facility could produce enough fuel to meet India's 1 per cent SAF blending target for international flights in 2027, Sahney said.
The Panipat refinery received India's first International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) CORSIA certification for SAF production in August 2025. The facility is designed to produce about 35,000 tonnes of SAF annually from used cooking oil, according to IOC.
The company plans to secure supply agreements with airlines before investing in additional projects, Sahney said.
IOC has signed a separate SAF supply agreement with Air India, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Akasa Air have agreed to explore potential supplies.
Airbus and Air India announced a memorandum of understanding under which the aircraft manufacturer would invest directly in SAF procurement for the airline's flights.
The partnership is intended to support greater SAF use, although the companies did not disclose the investment amount, fuel volumes or duration of the arrangement.
India has set SAF blending targets for international flights of 1 per cent in 2027, 2 per cent in 2028 and nearly 5 per cent by 2030, as part of its preparations for the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), Naidu said.
The country consumes about 9 million tonnes of aviation turbine fuel annually, with demand projected to reach 14.2 million tonnes by 2030. International operations account for about 7.7 million tonnes of current consumption, according to figures cited by the minister.
India has substantial potential feedstock for SAF production, including an estimated 3.4 million tonnes of used cooking oil, ethanol production capacity exceeding 18 billion litres annually and about 680 million tonnes of agricultural residue, Naidu said.
Oil marketing companies are expected to develop SAF production capacity exceeding 70 million litres annually over the next two to three years, while other projects planned by 2030 could add another 400,000 tonnes a year, he said.
A domestic SAF industry could reduce India's annual crude oil import bill by 5 billion- 7 billion (£3.8 billion -£5.3 billion), increase farmers' incomes by 10-15 per cent and create one million green jobs, according to estimates cited by Naidu.
The minister also stressed the importance of keeping SAF affordable as India expands air travel.
The proposed policy would involve coordination between the civil aviation, petroleum and environment ministries, the DGCA, oil marketing companies, airlines, airport operators and aircraft manufacturers, Naidu said.