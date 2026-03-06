India recorded largest emissions drop in 2025 as power sector pollution declined: Climate TRACE

India recorded the largest drop in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions among major countries in 2025, even as global emissions rose in several key sectors. According to new data from Climate TRACE, this is because of higher renewable energy deployment.

Across ten major emitting sectors worldwide, the biggest rise in emissions last year came from fossil fuel operations, which increased by 1.56 per cent, or 151.57 million tonnes (mt) of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO₂e). Emissions also climbed in transportation, manufacturing and buildings. However, the power sector — the single largest source of global emissions — recorded a slight decline.

Clean energy solutions like renewable sources of power and electric vehicles are taking hold in many locations around the world, and as a result, emissions are beginning to decline in these regions, Climate TRACE data noted.

India’s power emissions fall amid rising demand

India’s power sector emissions fell 2.6 per cent in 2025, marking the first decline since 2020. The drop came despite rising electricity demand and continued economic growth, suggesting that the rapid expansion of renewable energy is beginning to moderate emissions from electricity generation.