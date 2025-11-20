Heatwaves drive 9% of India’s electricity demand surge in 2024: Study warns of deepening heat–power trap

Heatwaves pushed up India’s electricity demand by nearly 9 per cent during the peak summer months of 2024, forcing the country to rely heavily on fossil fuels and sending emissions soaring, according to a new analysis that warned of a dangerous, self-reinforcing “heat–power trap.”

The study Breaking the Cycle by Climate Trends and Climate Compatible Futures established that rising temperatures, intensifying heatwaves, soaring electricity demand and higher fossil fuel use are converging into a loop that is undermining India’s climate progress and worsening public health risks.

The authors said the crisis is accelerating faster than policymakers are preparing for.