India still lacks national SO2 emission standards for various steel plant stacks, compromising child health and the economy: CREA

The Bokaro SAIL steel plant in Jharkhand, one of India’s oldest, is severely compromising child health in the surrounding region due to its air pollutant emissions. The plant is emblematic of the fact that India still has no national standards for sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions from steel-producing facilities like sinter plants, mill zones, and refractory material plants despite their being recognised as SO2 emission sources.

The impact of the Bokaro plant on child health is part of a new health impact assessment (HIA) by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), an independent research organisation focused on revealing the trends, causes, and health impacts, as well as the solutions, to air pollution.

Bokaro plant’s impact

The report, launched by CREA on February 26, analysed the stack emissions of the plant in the financial year 2023.

It found that the plant’s emissions led to an estimated 270 low birthweight births, 280 preterm births, and 25 new cases of child asthma in each year of operation while creating nearly US$80 million in annual economic burden.