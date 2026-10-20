Indian scientists develop new way to extract lithium from seawater

The researchers began by treating seawater with a specialised chemical process. They gradually raised its pH using sodium hydroxide and sodium carbonate, helping to remove unwanted elements such as magnesium and calcium.

According to the study, the process removed more than 99 per cent of these interfering elements while retaining most of the lithium in the water. This is a crucial step: removing other elements without losing significant amounts of lithium is one of the main challenges in developing an efficient extraction technique.

The researchers then used an organic compound called dibenzoyl methane, dissolved in a solvent known as methyl isobutyl ketone (MIBK), to help extract the lithium.

One of the technique’s key features is its low solvent consumption. The researchers achieved an organic-to-aqueous phase ratio of 0.1, meaning that they used about 100 ml of organic solvent for every litre of treated water.

Conventional extraction techniques often require additional chemicals, increasing costs and generating chemical waste. In the new method, MIBK serves not only as a solvent but also helps stabilise the chemical complexes formed with lithium, reducing the need for separate additives.

The researchers also found that the duration of contact between the water and the solvent significantly affects the results. Mixing the two for the right amount of time improves lithium extraction efficiency.

The researchers used dilute nitric acid to separate the lithium from the solvent. This transfers the lithium into a separate solution, leaving the organic solvent available for reuse.

Tests over five cycles maintained a lithium recovery rate of about 90 per cent, suggesting that the solvent can be reused. However, the researchers also reported physical losses of roughly 10 per cent of the solvent in each cycle, which would need to be replenished.