India’s battery PLI scheme hit just 2.8% of target in 4 years

The report showed that no incentives have been disbursed so far against the targeted Rs 29 billion, reflecting delays in commissioning and compliance with scheme conditions.

Beneficiaries face penalties for delays, including a 0.1 per cent daily deduction of performance security, but this has not been sufficient to offset challenges such as stringent domestic value addition norms, a compressed two-year installation timeline, and visa delays for Chinese technical experts needed to install specialised equipment.

Auctions undersubscribed, expertise overlooked

While the first ACC PLI auction in March 2022 allocated the full 50 GWh, the subsequent withdrawal of Hyundai Global Motors from its 20 GWh allocation forced the government to re-tender capacity. In the September 2024 auction, bidders secured only 10 GWh, leaving another 10 GWh yet to be allocated.

The Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) are working on the programme titled National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage for the remaining 10 GwH capacity of the 50 GwH target, especially for grid-scale stationary storage (GSSS) applications.

As of June, the plan was to extend coverage to all sectors or all aspects of batteries like data centres, telecom towers, and power backups.