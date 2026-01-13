India’s EV push accelerates amid debate on cost-effectiveness of incentives

There has been a rapid progress across electric vehicle (EV) adoption, public transport electrification and domestic manufacturing in 2025 under Centre's flagship incentive schemes, according to an official statement by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).

The ministry reported mass EV adoption under the Prime Minister’s Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE). Further, payment security for electric buses emerged successful and localisation was deepened through multiple production-linked incentive (PLI) programmes.

At the same time, recent research has flagged important trade-offs. A discussion paper by the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) found that EV incentives are a costlier way to cut emissions than several other domestic climate actions. The cost per tonne of CO2 avoided through electrification of passenger cars is significantly higher than through residential rooftop solar (RTS) or offshore wind, though it is broadly comparable to green hydrogen used as a replacement for grey hydrogen.