Innovation gap could slow Europe’s clean energy transition, warns report

Europe risks missing a major opportunity to scale next-generation renewable technologies unless governments strengthen planning for innovation in their energy strategies, according to a new report released ahead of the European Commission’s review of the bloc’s climate and energy framework.

The report, The 5% Opportunity: Unlocking Europe’s Innovative Renewables , by climate think tank Future Cleantech Architects (FCA), finds that most EU countries are not yet fully preparing for the deployment of emerging renewable technologies despite new policy targets aimed at accelerating them.

At the centre of the issue is a provision in the EU’s revised Renewable Energy Directive III (RED III), which expects member states to ensure that at least 5 per cent of newly installed renewable electricity capacity between 2025 and 2030 comes from innovative technologies.

RED III introduces an important innovation lever: over the period from January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2030, member states are expected to ensure that at least 5 per cent of newly installed renewable electricity capacity contributes to the integration of innovative renewable energy technologies.

While this provision establishes an indicative objective rather than a binding quantitative obligation, it represents a significant opportunity to accelerate the deployment of next-generation renewable technologies essential for the EU’s long-term climate and energy goals.

A small target with big potential

The FCA analysis reviewed the National Energy and Climate Plans (NECP) of 10 EU countries: Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Slovenia, Spain and the Netherlands to assess how they plan to implement the target.

According to the report, only seven of the ten plans mention the 5 per cent objective, and just four explain how it might actually be achieved, often without clear deployment volumes, timelines or monitoring mechanisms.

This lack of detail risks turning the innovation goal into a symbolic commitment rather than a practical driver of new technology deployment.

Yet the potential impact could be substantial. FCA estimates that full implementation could deliver more than 25 gigawatt (GW) of innovative renewable capacity by 2030 across the analysed countries alone.

Such technologies include concentrated solar power, advanced geothermal systems, wave and tidal energy, airborne wind power and next-generation photovoltaic materials such as perovskite and organic solar cells.

Preparing the technologies needed after 2030

The debate reflects a broader challenge in Europe’s energy transition; while deployment of mature technologies such as solar PV and onshore wind has accelerated rapidly, planning for the next wave of clean energy innovation remains uneven.

The International Energy Agency estimates that around 35 per cent of global emissions reductions needed to reach net zero by 2050 depends on technologies that are still under development or not yet commercialised.

Without early deployment support, Europe could face a technology gap after 2030, when deeper decarbonisation of the energy system will require more diverse renewable solutions, the report stated. “Strengthening its implementation would help avoid a future gap between 2030 deployment pathways and the technologies needed for climate neutrality in 2040 and 2050, while reinforcing Europe’s long-term innovation capacity and industrial competitiveness,” it said.

Leaders and laggards in national planning

The FCA report highlights several countries that are taking a more operational approach. Denmark, Spain, Ireland and Italy have integrated innovation more explicitly into their national strategies, using measures such as pilot projects, funding mechanisms or dedicated targets.

Spain’s energy plan is considered the most detailed, linking innovative renewable deployment with specific technologies, regulatory sandboxes and funding programmes.

By contrast, some large energy markets, including France, Germany and the Netherlands, address innovation mainly through broader industrial or hydrogen strategies, with limited focus on breakthrough renewable generation technologies.

Call for clearer EU guidance

The think tank argues that the main barrier is the lack of common EU guidance on what counts as “innovative renewables.” Neither RED III nor existing EU policies provide a harmonised definition, leaving member states to interpret the concept differently.

To close this gap, FCA is urging the European Commission to introduce:

a clear definition and indicative list of innovative renewable technologies

standardised reporting on innovation in NECPs

stronger alignment of EU funding programmes with the 5 per cent objective

and a potentially binding innovation target in the EU’s post-2030 renewable framework

The recommendations come as Brussels prepares a new renewable energy framework expected later in 2026.

The issue is also tied to industrial competitiveness and energy security. Developing next-generation renewable technologies could help the EU reduce reliance on imported energy and maintain leadership in the rapidly expanding global clean-tech sector.

If implemented effectively, FCA argues, the modest-sounding 5 per cent target could become a catalyst for Europe’s next wave of energy innovation, ensuring that the technologies needed for 2040-2050 climate neutrality are already moving from laboratories to commercial deployment.