Living between coal and solar: In post-mining Rajhara, communities rebuild around water

In Jharkhand’s Rajhara village, energy transition begins in the kitchen and the field. A family may cook lunch over coal dust and firewood because an LPG refill costs too much, while a few hundred metres away, a solar pump draws water from an abandoned mine pit to irrigate crops. Coal and clean energy are not opposing chapters here. They occupy the same landscape, often the same household.

For generations, Central Coalfield Limited’s open-cast Rajhara colliery shaped how people worked, earned and lived. Even after parts of the mine fell silent, its presence remained in the pits that filled with water, the coal scavenged for cooking, and in communities whose livelihoods had grown around extraction. As India plans for the gradual phasedown of coal, Rajhara reveals what that transition looks like from the ground: Less a clean break with the past than a daily negotiation between what people can afford, what they have inherited and what new technologies might make possible.

The Rajhara Colliery was flooded by underground seepage in 2010, forcing mining operations to stop. Commercial extraction resumed in parts of the area in February 2024, but mechanisation means that mining no longer offers employment on the scale it once did. Dewatering of deep pits has also affected groundwater levels, leaving some wells dry. The mine may have a fixed lifespan, but as Rupinder Brar, additional secretary, Union Ministry of Coal, pointed out, “the community surrounding it lives on for generations”. The challenge, she said, is to plan for that future before extraction ends, finding new uses for mined land and water that can sustain local livelihoods.