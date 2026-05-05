Methane leaks wasting gas equal to twice losses from Strait of Hormuz crisis, says IEA

Plugging methane leaks could return around 200 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to global markets each year over the long term, while significantly reducing emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.

This is roughly twice the volume lost due to disruptions linked to the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the agency said. The near closure of the critical passage for fuel and oil has cut nearly 20 per cent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply.

Despite growing commitments, methane emissions from the energy sector remained close to record highs in 2025. Commitments now cover more than half of global oil and gas production, but concrete action has been limited, the IEA said.

Global coal mine methane emissions have stayed largely unchanged since 2021 despite rising coal output, reaching about 35 million tonnes in 2023, found a recent report by energy think tank Ember. Of these, 89 per cent went unreported in official inventories .

Methane cuts could boost gas supply

Tackling methane could improve energy security as well as reduce emissions, particularly during ongoing supply disruptions, the IEA said.

In the near term, applying available methane abatement measures in key exporting and importing countries could bring nearly 15 bcm of gas to market. Over the longer term, reducing methane emissions from oil and gas operations could deliver close to 100 bcm annually, while ending non-emergency gas flaring could unlock a further 100 bcm.