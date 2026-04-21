Minus transparency and targeting, PM Surya Ghar risks greenwashing inequality, subsidising rooftop haves while grid have-nots pay the price

India’s rooftop solar revolution has hit remarkable milestones. As of December 2025, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has installed 20,85,514 rooftop solar systems across 26,14,446 households, with Rs 14,771.82 crore disbursed as central financial assistance. Gujarat leads with 7,41,819 beneficiary households, followed by Maharashtra (6,34,782), Uttar Pradesh (3,29,847), Kerala (1,82,071), and Rajasthan (1,22,027). The scheme’s national portal has processed over 47.3 lakh (4.73 million) applications since its February 2024 launch, hurtling toward a one crore (10 million) household target by March 2027 backed by Rs 75,021 crore outlay.

These numbers celebrate India’s clean energy ambition. But they conceal a troubling equity gap: without beneficiary demographic data, the program risks becoming a regressive subsidy favouring middle-class urban households while burdening the energy poor. The absence of income breakdowns, urban-rural splits, or socio-economic profiles in official reports creates an accountability void when Rs 78,000 per household flows to those best positioned to navigate upfront costs and digital applications.

Who actually benefits?

The scheme’s mechanics inherently privilege the privileged. Eligible households need ownership documents, structurally sound concrete roofs, smartphones for portal navigation, and cash flow to cover installation before subsidy reimbursement. Urban middle-class families with these assets qualify effortlessly, slashing bills by up to 300 free units monthly while selling excess power via net metering. Meanwhile, rural labourers in tin-roofed homes, urban slum dwellers without property rights, and digitally excluded families remain sidelined.

Official dashboards trumpet installations and disbursements provide zero demographic insight. Gujarat’s dominance (7.41 lakh households) reflects its urban infrastructure and awareness campaigns, not necessarily equitable reach. Smaller states and Union territories like Ladakh and the Northeast trail far behind, underscoring regional disparities. Without profiling, we cannot verify if subsidies reach bottom income quintiles or merely reward those already energy secure.

This opacity matters because rooftop solar disrupts India’s electricity cross-subsidy system. Discoms traditionally charge commercial and industrial users premium rates to subsidise low residential and agricultural tariffs. As affluent solar households reduce grid draw, yet remain connected for backup, the cross-subsidy pool shrinks. Non-adopters, predominantly low-income families unable to install panels, face rising fixed charges to cover transmission and maintenance costs.

Cross-subsidy strain emerges

States are already recalibrating. Maharashtra and Karnataka have capped net metering credits and introduced time-of-day tariffs to protect discom revenues. The utility-led aggregation model is expected to add 10 lakh (1 million) installations by March 2026 which accelerates this dynamic, potentially doubling total rooftop systems to 40 lakh (4 million). Yet no federal cross-subsidy impact assessment exists, despite Rs 22,000 crore allocated in Union Budget 2026 (up 10 per cent from FY25).

Consider the math: 26 lakh (2.6 million) solar households generating 3.10 GW capacity already offset 10.09 million trees’ worth of emissions while delivering 45 per cent of beneficiaries zero electricity bills. But each grid-connected solar home shifts fixed costs to remaining consumers. Low-income renters, informal settlement residents, and agricultural households are precisely those excluded from solar, bear this burden through tariff hikes.

Global precedents warn of this trajectory. California’s NEM (Net Energy Metering) 3.0 slashed solar incentives after equity analyses revealed affluent households captured 80 per cent of benefits while low-income ratepayers funded grid stability. Australia’s rebate program mandates demographic tracking to target disadvantaged areas. Germany ties feed-in tariffs to regional equity metrics. India lacks these safeguards.

The digital and structural divide

Participation barriers compound the inequity. The national portal demands Aadhaar-linked digital applications, vendor selection, and net metering approvals are formidable for the 40 per cent of rural households without reliable internet. Roof eligibility excludes 30-40 per cent of India’s housing stock: thatched roofs, multi-family tenements, and unauthorised constructions. Average post-subsidy cost for a 3-kW system (Rs 1.2-1.4 lakh) remains prohibitive without collateral-free loans, which favour creditworthy applicants.

Early data showed sluggish uptake as 1,026 installations against 1,542 applications in initial months highlight implementation hurdles now overcome through vendor aggregation. But scale alone doesn’t ensure inclusion. The scheme’s 123 per cent year-on-year growth risks entrenching urban bias unless corrective mechanisms activate.

Discoms on the brink

Distribution companies face existential pressure. Rooftop solar erodes revenue bases while fixed infrastructure costs persist. The ‘utility death spiral’ is where fleeing customers raise rates for those remaining looms as installations approach 40 lakh (4 million) by March 2026. Without cross-subsidy modeling, regulators risk politically toxic tariff shocks hitting vulnerable consumers.

The government’s response emphasises aggregation over equity. While streamlining deployments, this overlooks renters (25 per cent of urban households) and informal settlements housing 65 million people. Community solar or rental subsidies could bridge gaps but require demographic data to target effectively.

Path to equitable solar

Three immediate reforms can realign PM Surya Ghar with inclusive intent.

First, mandate beneficiary profiling: income quintiles, housing types, urban-rural splits, and gender data in quarterly dashboards.

Second, launch annual cross-subsidy audits modeling tariff impacts on bottom 40 per cent consumers, informing net metering reforms.

Third, deploy equity boosters 100 per cent BPL subsidies, group installations for apartments/slums, and roof-retrofit grants integrated with PMAY housing.

Mobile-first applications in regional languages, panchayat-assisted enrollments, and microfinance partnerships would dismantle digital barriers. Budget 2026’s Rs 22,000 crore allocation provides fiscal space for these pivots.

India’s solar story dazzles: 4.9 GW residential capacity by scheme end, 1,000 billion units over 25 years, 720 million tons CO2 avoided. But metrics must evolve beyond megawatts to measure households empowered across divides. Minus transparency and targeting, PM Surya Ghar risks greenwashing inequality; Rs 75,021 crore subsidizing rooftop haves while grid have-nots pay the price.

The sunlight falls equally; policy must follow. With the one crore target approaching, federal leadership can transform rooftop solar from elite privilege to democratic dividend. An equity audit today prevents tomorrow’s tariff reckoning.

Sagari Gupta is a public policy researcher with over eight years of experience in social development, governance reforms, and data-driven policy analysis in India.

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth