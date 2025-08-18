Myth of middle path: How hybrids are derailing India’s EV agenda
The surge in hybrid vehicle registrations in India, particularly in Delhi and Mumbai, poses a challenge to the country's electric vehicle agenda.
While hybrids offer a perceived greener alternative, they still emit significantly, potentially hindering the transition to full electrification.
Policy clarity and public awareness are crucial to align with India's climate goals.
Since the pandemic, hybrid vehicles — particularly mid-range sedans and compact SUVs — have gained ground on India's city roads, as consumers seek a perceived “greener” option without committing fully to electric mobility.
Data from the VAHAN portal shows a steep rise in hybrid vehicle registrations in both Delhi and Mumbai over the last five years — a trend that raises serious questions about India’s clean mobility trajectory.
Between 2020-21 and 2024-25, hybrid registrations surged nearly threefold in both Delhi and Mumbai. Delhi saw a 295 per cent rise and Mumbai 282 per cent, reflecting almost threefold increase in adoption and growing interest in hybrid technology.
Hybrids registered in Delhi, Mumbai since 2020-21
Some manufacturers market hybrids as climate-conscious solutions, promoting their fuel efficiency and low emissions. Sales of models have climbed steadily since 2022, buoyed by consumer anxiety around range of electric vehicles (EV), patchy public charging infrastructure and high initial cost of premium EVs.
Hybrid vehicles come in three main types. Mild hybrids like Maruti Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid tech offer minimal fuel savings and cannot drive on electricity alone. Strong hybrids like the Honda City e:HEV can switch between electric and petrol modes for short distances. Plug-in hybrids (PHEV) such as Volvo XC90 Recharge or BMW X3 PHEV (not common in India yet) can be externally charged and drive 40-80 km on battery power before reverting to petrol.
While PHEVs are the most efficient of the three, studies show they often emit far more CO2 in real-world use due to inconsistent charging, and all hybrids still rely on fossil fuels and emit harmful pollutants like black carbon and PM2.5.
Even the best hybrid, therefore, is a half-measure — cleaner than petrol, but far from the clean break needed in a climate emergency.
Policy confusion & green halo around hybrids
Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) is India’s flagship scheme aimed at accelerating the shift to clean mobility by subsidising vehicles that offer genuine emissions reduction. At its second phase (FAME II), the scheme covers primarily battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) with meaningful electric-only range. Strong hybrids, which cannot be externally charged and still rely largely on fossil fuels, do not qualify for FAME II subsidies.
Despite this, recent lobbying by some manufacturers has sparked policy confusion, with attempts to extend incentives to strong hybrids.
Meanwhile, urban consumers often conflate hybrids with electric cars due to confusing terminology like “self-charging electric vehicles”. This risks blurring the lines between transitional tech and truly zero-emission mobility, potentially diluting the scheme’s climate intent.
This lack of clarity benefits automakers. Unlike EVs, hybrids require no new charging infrastructure, allowing manufacturers to maintain ICE (internal combustion engine) production lines, while appearing environmentally responsible. In the process, the urgency to invest in full-electric platforms and public charging networks gets quietly side-lined.
Hybrid-focused companies like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota support Delhi’s draft EV policy proposing equal incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles, citing low EV penetration and the practical role of hybrids.
In contrast, the policy sparked strong opposition from EV makers like Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Hyundai. They argue the move dilutes the push for zero-emission vehicles and undermines EV investments.
Danger of ‘safe alternative’
India’s climate ambitions are unequivocal: Achieve net-zero by 2070 and ensure 30 per cent of new vehicle sales are electric by 2030. Urban centres like Delhi and Mumbai are expected to lead this transition. But the rising popularity of hybrids risks slowing it down.
Hybrids may offer convenience — no range anxiety, no charging hassle — but they also lock in fossil fuel use and deter investment in the public charging infrastructure that EVs need. Studies show hybrids emit 70–90 per cent of a conventional petrol car’s lifetime CO2, making them incompatible with India's Net Zero targets.
Their limited battery range and modest regenerative braking offer only marginal reductions in real-world emissions. Apart from CO2, hybrids also contribute to PM2.5, NOx and black carbon — pollutants linked to premature deaths, asthma and cancer.
In contrast, fully electric vehicles eliminate tailpipe emissions altogether, making them a far more effective solution for improving urban air quality. Thus, full electrification remains the only scalable path aligned with both climate and health goals.
IEA’s Net Zero by 2050 Roadmap recommends ending new ICE car sales globally by 2035, especially in urban areas. Continued support for hybrids risks delaying this shift by locking in fossil-fuel hardware into the 2040s.
Way forward
To accelerate the shift to clean transport, several changes are vital. First, policy clarity is needed. EV subsidies should be reserved for fully BEVs to support true zero-emission goals. Second, public awareness campaigns must clearly distinguish BEVs from hybrids to guide environmentally informed choices. Third, manufacturers should offer transparent data on real-world emissions and fuel use. Finally, infrastructure investments must prioritise fast-charging networks, especially in urban areas. Together, these steps can better align incentives, perception and technology with India’s sustainability ambitions.
To stay on track to meet climate and clean air goals, India must prevent hybrids from weakening the push toward full electrification. The government should mandate transparent fuel efficiency and emissions data for hybrids using Real Driving Emissions tests, as their real-world performance varies.
The focus must exclusively be on Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) like battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, ensuring public funds support truly fossil-free mobility. Stricter Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency norms and lifecycle emissions tracking can discourage partial solutions and prioritise cleaner technologies.