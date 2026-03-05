Oil & gas surge as Israel-Iran war disrupts Gulf energy supplies, threatens Strait of Hormuz

Oil and gas markets have been thrown into turmoil as escalating military exchanges between the United States (US) and Israel on one side and Iran on the other threaten critical energy infrastructure across West Asia and disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the conflict intensified on February 28, attacks on energy facilities, shipping disruptions and insurance withdrawals have pushed global oil prices sharply higher and raised fears of a broader supply shock.

Brent crude climbed above $83-$84 a barrel on March 5, its highest level since mid-2024, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to around $77 a barrel, marking a fifth consecutive day of gains. Prices have risen roughly 10-13 per cent since the escalation, with analysts estimating that geopolitical risk has added a $5-$10 per barrel premium.

Critical energy chokepoint under threat

The crisis centres on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors. Roughly 20 per cent of global oil supply and significant liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments pass through the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to global markets.