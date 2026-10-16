Over 1,000 clean energy projects got Rs 1,443 crore, but R&D funding weak on manufacturing

The findings come as green industrialisation takes centre stage ahead of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Turkey next month. The report’s assessment is that India’s challenge is no longer simply how much it spends on clean energy RD&D, but whether that spending is building the technological capabilities needed for its energy, industrial and climate objectives.

The authors caution that the database is based on publicly available information and is therefore a large sample rather than a complete census of India’s clean energy RD&D. It does not capture the substantial body of private sector research and innovation, while some industry linked and demonstration activity may not be visible in public disclosures.

The concentration is sharper when funding rather than project numbers is considered. Budget information was available for about 85 per cent of the portfolio. The Department of Science and Technology was the largest funder, accounting for Rs 401 crore (42 million) across 705 projects, or 52 per cent of the portfolio by project count. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (37 million) across only 39 projects. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research accounted for Rs 170 crore (18 million), while the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology accounted for Rs 66 crore (8 million), largely concentrated in batteries, the report said.

The study found that the portfolio is strongest in early stage laboratory research, materials development and component level innovation, with comparatively less visible activity at the prototype, pilot scale and demonstration stages. This creates a gap between research and deployment, commonly referred to as the “valley of death”.

A key concern is the type of innovation being funded. The report said public RD&D is increasingly important as India’s ambitions move beyond installing clean energy capacity towards making technologies domestically, competitively and at scale. Achieving that requires knowledge of production processes, materials, systems integration and scale up.