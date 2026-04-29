Paradox of energy transition: Who really pays for a greener future

Referring to critical minerals as the “oil of the 21st century”, the report drew an uncomfortable parallel with the fossil fuel era and asked: “Could the global rush to extract critical minerals be a reproduction of the neoliberal extractive colonialism which is worsening pre-existing inequalities and injustices in the Global South? In other words, can it be argued that in its rush toward sustainability, the world is employing a set of policy and economic tools that facilitate deregulation, privatisation, and extraction of natural resources, labor, and wealth from less developed regions for the benefit of more powerful nations or corporations with the "sustainability transition" justification?”

Without deliberate policy intervention, it warned, the energy transition risks repeating that pattern, creating new “sacrifice zones” in mineral-rich but economically marginalised regions.

Fuelling water insecurity

Water use is one of the most pressing concerns. The report Critical Minerals, Water Insecurity and Injustice said the extraction of critical minerals contributes directly to the depletion and contamination of freshwater sources. Yet, the extractive operations of these critical minerals are concentrated in areas where about a billion people still lack access to basic drinking water, thereby creating considerable public health risks and jeopardising local livelihoods that depend on these resources.

The report estimated that in 2024, global lithium output (excluding US production) of roughly 240,000 tonnes would have consumed an estimated 456 billion litres of water, equivalent to the annual domestic water needs of 62 million people in sub-Saharan Africa, roughly the population of Tanzania.

In the triangle, encompassed by the borders of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile is one of the world's richest places in terms of lithium reserves, while being one of the world's poorest places in terms of water availability. In such arid environments, lithium mining is projected to further escalate the problem of water scarcity to unprecedented levels, increasing both ecological degradation and the vulnerability of local populations.

Empirical evidence indicates that in Chile's Salar de Atacama, lithium mining alone accounts for up to 65 per cent of regional water usage, intensifying competition with agriculture and domestic needs and driving dramatic groundwater depletion. Mining in the salt flats of the Lithium Triangle involves pumping large volumes of lithium-rich brine from underground aquifers and leaving it to evaporate in large ponds. Although brine water is not suitable for human consumption or agricultural use, its large-scale extraction can disrupt local hydrological cycle and freshwater aquifers.

Globally, about a sixth (16 per cent) of critical minerals reserves are located in high water-stress regions, while 54 per cent of energy transition minerals sit on or near indigenous territories. Expanding extraction in these regions is therefore likely to exacerbate water scarcity, intensify competition for limited freshwater supplies and threaten the availability of water for other equally critical sectors, including agriculture and domestic supplies.