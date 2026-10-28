PM-KUSUM 2.0: Energy experts urge for revamped focus on farmers, financing and agrivoltaics

India’s flagship solar energy scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) installed nearly 90 per cent of its targeted stand-alone solar pumps by the end of its first phase in March 2026. However, the scheme achieved only about a quarter of its target for decentralised solar power plants. As the government prepares for PM-KUSUM 2.0, Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has called for project readiness assessments, stronger financing and payment mechanisms, and a greater focus on benefits to farmers.