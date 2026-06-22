PM-KUSUM is a serious policy instrument. What it requires now is institutional depth

As intense heatwaves grip India — with the India Meteorological Department forecasting severe heatwave conditions across northwest and central India — power outages have become routine. India’s peak power demand hit a record 256.1 GW in April — then surpassed it within weeks, reaching 257.37 GW in May. The power ministry now projects 270 GW this summer. With El Niño conditions likely this year, this is not an anomaly; it is the new baseline. It is also, increasingly, a fiscal emergency: India’s energy subsidies already stand at Rs 4.3 lakh crore (US$ 51 billion), or 2.3 per cent of GDP, with fossil fuels receiving three times the public support directed at clean energy.

These demand shocks are arriving on top of a geopolitical rupture. The 2026 West Asian crisis disrupted nearly 40 per cent of India’s crude supply and 90 per cent of its LPG imports — a vulnerability that already costs the exchequer Rs 71,718 crore annually, before any price shock is factored in. Nowhere do these pressures converge more acutely than in agriculture, where irrigation demand peaks precisely when the grid is most strained, and where diesel and LPG — exactly the inputs the crisis disrupted — remain what millions of farmers depend on. This reached Rs 2,40,992 crore (US $ 28 billion) in FY 25 and contributed to nearly 58 per cent of all energy subsidies.

Agriculture has long absorbed the lion’s share of direct electricity tariff subsidies nationwide — studies put its share at 75 per cent — with the annual bill reaching Rs 91,000 crore, almost entirely financing fossil-fuel-based power that drives the pumps of the world’s largest groundwater consumer, accounting for 37 per cent of global agricultural groundwater use. As one farmer from Mandla district in Madhya Pradesh put it, “We no longer decide when to irrigate, electricity does.”

That vulnerability has a solution — but it must reach the farm. India’s solar capacity has grown from barely 3 GW a decade ago to over 130 GW today, with a record 44.61 GW added in FY 2025-26. Solar contributed over 21 per cent of generation during April’s record demand event. The Union Cabinet has committed to 60 per cent non-fossil electricity capacity, a target already more than halfway met, five years ahead of schedule. Yet India’s fields still run largely on diesel, subsidised grid power, and imported LPG — precisely the inputs both crises exposed. Agricultural solarisation offers a way out that is not merely cleaner, but fiscally rational: replacing recurring subsidy dependence with one-time capital investment. The gap between India’s solar ambition and its agricultural reality is where energy security is actually won or lost.