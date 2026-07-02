Renewables save $480 billion in fossil fuel costs in 2025 as price advantage widens: IRENA

Energy security gains

The report said renewables acted as a financial buffer during the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in early 2026, when energy import prices surged across Asia and Europe.

Across Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, the existing renewable energy fleet avoided around $5.7 billion in coal and gas purchases in 2025. At the higher fuel prices prevailing during the March to May 2026 crisis, those same avoided fuel volumes would have been worth $6.5 billion. Had renewable generation in these countries been doubled, the avoided fuel costs would have reached $12.9 billion.

Across 20 major economies accounting for around four-fifths of global renewable electricity generation, renewable power avoided an estimated $377 billion in fossil fuel purchases during 2025.

China accounted for the largest share of savings at $177 billion, followed by the United States at $35 billion, Brazil at $32 billion, India at $18 billion, Germany at $18 billion and Japan at $15 billion.

Key challenges

While renewable technologies remain the cheapest source of new electricity, IRENA said the sector faces emerging cost pressures.

Clean technology manufacturing investment has fallen by half from a quarterly peak of $70 billion in 2023 to around $35 billion by the end of 2025. China is consolidating its renewable manufacturing industry while commodity and component prices are rising globally. These developments, together with changing trade and tariff policies, are expected to push up installed costs during 2026.

The report also found that financing costs have become a larger barrier than technology costs in many markets. National macroeconomic conditions account for around 56 per cent of variations in financing costs, more than twice the influence of technology itself, making access to affordable capital a critical challenge, particularly for emerging and developing economies.

Key solutions

IRENA said expanding renewable capacity remains the most effective way to reduce exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets while strengthening energy security and competitiveness.

The report called for accelerated investment in electricity grids, battery storage and system flexibility to support higher renewable penetration. It also highlighted the need to speed up electrification of end-use sectors and improve access to affordable finance, particularly in developing economies where high financing costs remain the biggest obstacle to renewable deployment.

Despite near-term pressures, IRENA expects renewable costs to continue declining through 2035, albeit at a slower pace than during the past decade. Since 2010, the cost of solar PV has fallen by 89 per cent, concentrating solar power by 72 per cent, onshore wind by 71 per cent and offshore wind by 63 per cent. Over the next decade, total installed costs are projected to decline by around 40 per cent for solar PV and 20 per cent for onshore wind.