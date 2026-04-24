Rural India’s energy crisis: How rural households in Rajnandgaon balance cost, fuel and survival 

After days spent navigating forest-fringed settlements in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh, the journey curved south. On February 12, 2026, we drove roughly 235-240 km into Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh—a district known for rice and oilseed milling, cotton textiles and timber, but also shaped by a history of Naxalite-Maoist insurgency along its forested edges.

As we entered what locals call the “rice bowl of central India,” we paused at a roadside dhaba for lunch. A plate of steaming aromatic IR 64 rice with dal, vegetables and fish arrived—simple and familiar after three days in Madhya Pradesh. Refreshed, we continued through stretches of forest, hills and meadows, scanning for villages near forest areas where the pressures of energy access is most visible.

About 70 km from Rajnandgaon, Malpuri, an Adivasi-dominated village with 128 families, according to the 2011 census, offered the first clear window into this reality in this state. We spotted Madhu Mandavi, a 36-year-old daily wage labourer, plastering her courtyard with cow dung. The practice, she says, is inherited.

Madhu and her husband work at Raja Ram Maize, a starch factory in Rajnandgaon. She depends on a personal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connection, spending about Rs 1,000 per refill, which lasts less than a month for a family of four. But the economics of cooking have shifted sharply. After the February 28, 2026, geopolitical conflict disrupted supply chains, prices of fuel, including LPG, rose across the board. In Malpuri, firewood now costs Rs 1,400-Rs 1,500 per quintal, a 40-50 per cent increase, while dung cakes cost Rs 2 per piece. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is Rs 200-Rs 300 costlier than its earlier price of Rs 920.

A few houses away, Kuleswar Sahu, a 30-year-old electrician, makes a different calculation. His five-member family primarily uses a chulha, even though they have access to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), launched in 2016 to expand access to clean cooking fuel among rural and low-income households that would otherwise depend on polluting sources such as firewood and dung. Beneficiaries are provided a stove and an initial LPG cylinder free of cost, with subsequent refills subsidised.

For 2025–26, the government has set a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder, applicable for up to nine refills annually. Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) under the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas show that the scheme covered around 105.4 million beneficiaries as of April 23, 2026.

However, a persistent gap remains between access and sustained usage on the ground.

PMUY provides free LPG connections to adult women (aged 18 and above) from poor households that do not already have an LPG connection. In practice, however, discrepancies persist. In the case of the two families, the only distinguishing factor was that Kuleswar had secured a subsidised connection in his mother’s name despite already having a personal LPG connection, highlighting gaps in targeting and verification.

“We have to think several times before spending a rupee. With rising prices of everything, expenditure has gone up, but income hasn’t increased substantially,” Kuleswar tells Down To Earth (DTE). His monthly expenses include about Rs 3,000 on petrol for daily travel of 40-60 km (to and from Rajnandgaon and Arjuni) and Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 on household needs. His electricity bill is around Rs 400-Rs 500 per month.