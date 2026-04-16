Highlights from the issue

Highlights from the issue

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Energy in times of war

Energy in times of war
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

The senseless war will change the energy map of the world. What will it mean for energy transition?

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Caught in the energy gap

Caught in the energy gap
Photographs: Puja Das / CSE

Energy required for cooking, transport and electricity is turning unaffordable

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Unfinished business

Unfinished business
Photographs: Raju Sajwan / CSE

Land consolidation is globally considered a critical component of land reforms and holds the key to improve agrarian productivity. But it is yet to be undertaken in meaningful ways in most parts of the country

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Lake or wetland?

Lake or wetland?
Tadag Tal is one of Uttarakhand's 192 wetlands. The lake fills up during monsoons, but the water seeps through the soil and drains out quickly after the season ends (Photograph: Raju Sajwan / CSE)

While villages around Almora's Tadag Tal want the seasonal lake to be developed into a perennial waterbody, experts say the area is a wetland and should not be disturbed

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Pathogen benefit-sharing pact: victory of failed round

Pathogen benefit-sharing pact: victory of failed round
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

Developing nations have made it clear they will only agree to an equitable, enforceable Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing pact

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A mass human capital loss

A mass human capital loss
According to reports, the Netherlands has the tallest average height population, with both men and women growing significantly taller over the past 200 years.Photo: iStock

Adult height across countries — including India — has remained stagnant or declined over decades, rather than increasing

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Miles to go

Miles to go
Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

As impacts of climate change accelerate, climate finance remains trapped in incrementalism

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Measured targets

Measured targets

India updates its climate commitments with incremental increase in goals for emissions reduction and clean power by 2035

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In mahua territory

In mahua territory
Residents of Kamepur village collecting mahua flowers. An individual can collect about 150 kg of mahua per season, and families try to employ as many members as possible to gather the flowers to maximise their earnings (Photographs: Bhagirath /CSE)

Once mahua starts to flower, everything else takes a back seat for tribal communities in forests of central India

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Energy
Mahua
Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS)
Tadag Tal
Land consolidation
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