Highlights from the issue

The senseless war will change the energy map of the world. What will it mean for energy transition?
Energy required for cooking, transport and electricity is turning unaffordable
Land consolidation is globally considered a critical component of land reforms and holds the key to improve agrarian productivity. But it is yet to be undertaken in meaningful ways in most parts of the country
While villages around Almora's Tadag Tal want the seasonal lake to be developed into a perennial waterbody, experts say the area is a wetland and should not be disturbed
Developing nations have made it clear they will only agree to an equitable, enforceable Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing pact
Adult height across countries — including India — has remained stagnant or declined over decades, rather than increasing
As impacts of climate change accelerate, climate finance remains trapped in incrementalism
India updates its climate commitments with incremental increase in goals for emissions reduction and clean power by 2035
Once mahua starts to flower, everything else takes a back seat for tribal communities in forests of central India