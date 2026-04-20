Rural India’s energy crisis: In Mandla’s forest villages, mud stove still burns strong

After visiting Chirai Dongri, the next morning (February 10, 2026), the road into the forested stretches of Mandla district opened into a landscape where sal trees, red soil and scattered hamlets set the rhythm of daily life. The aim was simple: to understand how villages located close to forests meet their energy needs, and why their spending on energy is rising compared to food and other essentials.

A brief halt at a timber depot along the way offered an early clue. Logs lay stacked in geometric precision as a live auction unfolded — an indication that forests here are not just ecological spaces, but economic lifelines, tightly regulated and deeply relied upon.

Further ahead lies Chaugan, a historic tribal village shaped by Gond and Baiga heritage. Its proximity to the Narmada River and Kanha National Park lends it both cultural and ecological significance. The first image that stands out is almost elemental: a young boy pulling up a bucket of water from a well, a narrow opening that sustains everyday life.

A few steps away stands Sonu Parte’s house, kaccha but carefully maintained. The courtyard is neatly plastered with cow dung, with a third of the space occupied by stacked firewood, twigs and dung cakes. Parte, a 31-year-old farmer and daily wage labourer, stands barefoot outside, greeting visitors with an easy smile.

When asked about the pile of biomass, he responds matter-of-factly: “We use it for all purposes — cooking, heating and others.”

Seated in the courtyard alongside his mother and brother, the conversation turns to cleaner cooking fuels. Does he have a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connection? “We have one, but it’s a personal connection,” Parte tells DTE. “Though a refill costs me Rs 900-950, using it to cook meals for 12 people is not economically viable.”

Parte says he applied for a connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) four years ago but has yet to receive one. The existing cylinder is used sparingly, mostly to make tea when guests arrive. Daily meals are cooked on a chulha, a traditional mud stove fuelled by firewood, farm residue and dung cakes.