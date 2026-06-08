Rural India’s energy crisis: Why dung cakes still fuel kitchens in Uttar Pradesh villages

The findings from Fakeerabad mirrored questions that had guided DTE's reporting across 15 villages in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh over a fortnight. The first question was straightforward: Why does biomass continue to dominate rural cooking despite the remarkable expansion of PMUY? The second concerned household finances: Why have energy and mobility expenses become a growing burden even as overall rural consumption remains modest? Evidence from NSSO's Household Consumption Expenditure Surveys suggests that energy expenditure has risen faster than food expenditure over the past decade.

Monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) on fuel, lighting and conveyance increased from Rs 174 in 2011-12, accounting for 12 per cent of total expenditure, to Rs 565 in 2023-24, accounting for 13.7 per cent. This represents an increase of 224 per cent in slightly over a decade. Food expenditure rose by 156 per cent during the same period.

Data from the NSSO's Multiple Indicator Survey (2020-21) and Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (2022-23) further show that spending on fuel, lighting and conveyance accounts for a substantial share of rural household budgets across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

In rural Uttar Pradesh, MPCE stands at Rs 3,191. Of this, 7.02 per cent is spent on fuel and lighting and another 6.64 per cent on conveyance. Together, these categories account for nearly a quarter of non-food expenditure. Reliance on biomass remains above 55 per cent.

We encountered another dimension of the challenge while travelling through nearby villages such as Sigraura and Dara, which was electrified in 2016. In some households, LPG remains underused not only because of affordability concerns but also because of limited familiarity and confidence in using the technology. In Dara Nagar village of Badaun district, 60-year-old Sushila told DTE that she uses LPG only when her daughter-in-law visits. "I don't know how to use it," she said.

If someone lights the stove for her, she is comfortable cooking on it. Otherwise, she relies on firewood collected from nearby agricultural fields and purchased dung cakes for preparing meals for the two members of her household. She has not refilled her cylinder once during the year since receiving her first LPG connection.

The experiences of Chandrapal, Sushila and many others suggest that India's energy transition remains complex. Traditional fuels continue to coexist with modern energy sources, even in households that possess LPG connections.

A February 2026 report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), titled India's Clean Cooking Shift: Scaling Non-Fossil Fuel Solutions, found that 37 per cent of Indian households still depend primarily on polluting cooking fuels. In rural India, the figure rises to 51 per cent.

The report identifies decentralised biogas systems, which use locally available organic waste, as a promising solution. Compared to LPG, biogas can reduce recurring fuel expenses and lower dependence on firewood.

According to Sunil Mani, Policy Advisor with IISD's Energy Programme, scaling up biogas will require a service-based growth model rather than a subsidy-led approach. This would involve strengthening local maintenance networks, promoting prefabricated and factory-manufactured biogas plants that are more standardised and durable than conventional construction models, improving subsidy targeting for low-income households and expanding access to concessional and community-based finance.

"At the same time, biogas promotion should be selective. It works best in regions with adequate feedstock availability and service ecosystems. A uniform, blanket expansion strategy is unlikely to succeed, and in many areas, LPG may remain the more practical solution," Mani told us before.

Across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, DTE found a recurring pattern. Access to energy has improved dramatically over the past decade. Millions of households now possess LPG connections and electricity access that were previously unavailable. Yet affordability, reliability and local resource availability continue to determine how energy is actually used.