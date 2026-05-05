Southeast Asia bets on Deepwater 2.0 gas push amid tight economics

Southeast Asia is entering a second wave of deepwater gas development, targeting about 28 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of resources across Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. But the push comes with fragile economics and execution risks, with most projects expected to deliver internal rates of return (IRR) of under 15 per cent, according to Wood Mackenzie, a global energy and natural resources analytics and insights provider.

The planned developments, spanning six major projects, will require more than $20 billion in capital expenditure by 2030. Operators face narrow margins for error as they attempt to bring new supply online to offset declining output from ageing shallow-water and onshore fields.

“Southeast Asia's shallow-water and onshore gas fields are maturing rapidly, and this necessitates a focus on deepwater resources that were once considered too risky and expensive,” said Munish Kumar, senior research analyst (Upstream) at Wood Mackenzie. “Asia’s first wave of deepwater gas projects between 2008 and 2017 proved commercial viability… Now we are entering a new phase — Asia’s ‘Deepwater 2.0’ moment.”