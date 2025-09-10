Sustainable aviation fuel policy in the works as India targets Net Zero by 2070

The policy is being steered jointly by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas (MoPNG) and the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA). While MoPNG will focus on production, certification and feedstock development, MoCA will handle implementation, airline blending obligations, airport readiness and compliance with ASTM D7566 and CORSIA standards. Other ministries, including New and Renewable Energy, Environment, Finance and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, will support incentives, sustainability criteria and trade facilitation.

The development was verified by an official from the central government think tank Niti Aayog, which is also part of the committee.

Queries sent on September 9 to the secretaries and spokespersons of the ministries mentioned above and to the Niti Aayog chief executive remained unanswered till the time of publication of this story.

The LCA study on sugarcane-based SAF holds strategic significance since India currently lacks an LCA value in the CORSIA qualification framework. Brazil, with sugarcane, and the United States, with corn, already have benchmarks in place. “The report is under preparation and expected to be completed in a month,” said Souvik Bhattacharjya, senior fellow and director at TERI, in an emailed response.

Production capacity, according to government officials, is not a concern. Food ministry secretary Sanjeev Chopra said the estimated requirement for a 20 per cent ethanol blending target is 17 billion litres, while India already has an installed capacity of 18.25 billion litres, with another 2.5 billion litres in the pipeline.

“Further expansion is also being supported through the interest subvention scheme for the cooperative sector, which is adding to capacity creation. This ensures that production capacity itself will not be a limiting factor,” Chopra told this reporter last month.

He added that the key challenge lies in feedstock availability. “Ensuring a reliable and sustainable feedstock supply chain is now the government’s main focus, and dedicated efforts are underway to strengthen this aspect.”

Chopra also confirmed that standards for SAF are still being developed. “The government is actively working on finalising these standards, and once in place, they will provide clarity and certainty for producers and airlines alike. There is strong optimism that, by 2030, India will be able to achieve its 5 per cent SAF blending target, supported by robust capacity, clear standards, and coordinated policy measures,” he said.