Swedish scientists pave the way for next-gen solar cells, crack perovskite puzzle with AI simulations

Global electricity demand is climbing at an unprecedented pace and meeting it sustainably will depend on breakthroughs in renewable energy. Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden say they have made a significant step forward in understanding halide perovskites, one of the most promising yet unstable materials for solar cells, using powerful computer simulations enhanced with machine learning.

The findings, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society , could accelerate the development of more durable, high-efficiency solar cells that are thin and flexible enough to coat everything from smartphones to skyscrapers. They also demonstrate how artificial intelligence is transforming materials science by enabling researchers to solve problems once thought impossible.

According to the International Energy Agency, electricity’s share of global energy consumption is expected to surpass 50 per cent within the next 25 years, up from around 20 per cent today. That growth underscores the urgency of developing efficient, flexible and environmentally friendly energy conversion methods.

There is a significant and growing need for new, environmentally friendly and efficient energy conversion methods, such as more efficient solar cells, according to Julia Wiktor, associate professor at Chalmers and principal investigator of the study. “Our findings are essential to engineer and control one of the most promising solar cell materials for optimal utilisation. It’s very exciting that we now have simulation methods that can answer questions that were unresolved just a few years ago,” she said in a statement.

Halide perovskites are regarded as strong candidates for low-cost, lightweight and flexible solar cells, as well as devices such as LED (light emitting diode) bulbs, thanks to their ability to absorb and emit light with exceptional efficiency. But their instability has stalled wider use. A crystalline compound called formamidinium lead iodide shows particularly attractive properties, yet degrades too quickly to be practical.