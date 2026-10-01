Transition 2.0: India’s next energy challenge is storage

WHY STORAGE MATTERS

Put simply, storage turns intermittent renewable energy into dependable power. It can absorb surplus electricity when renewable generation is high and release it when demand rises or renewable output falls. It can thereby smoothen the fluctuations in renewable generation, shift electricity from periods of low demand to peak hours, provide ancillary services such as frequency and voltage regulation, reduce peak deficits. By helping integrate larger quantities of renewable power, it can also help reduce the need for more carbon-intensive generation.

A look at how India’s power sector works can help explain why storage matters more than ever. The national power grid relies heavily on coal-fired power plants, designed to run for long periods at high levels of utilisation, or plant load factors, and provide a steady supply of electricity. Their output helps maintain grid frequency and voltage, supporting system stability. Coal plants can also adjust their output to meet changes in electricity demand, which vary with the weather, economic and industrial activities and even festivals. Renewables, however, are different.

Solar and wind are the workhorses of India’s clean energy transition. By July 2026, these sources accounted for 31 per cent of the country’s total installed power capacity, with solar playing the larger role…