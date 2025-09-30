Trump administration announces massive coal push, with 13.1 million acres for new leasing

The United States Department of the Interior announced September 29, 2025 it is opening 13.1 million acres of federal land for coal leasing. This is triple the area envisioned in the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, marks one of the largest coal development initiatives in recent history and is a dramatic reveral of previous reductions in federal coal leasing.

The policy was signed during a department event focused on advancing what the administration is calling "Beautiful Clean Coal", fulfilling US President Donald Trump's directive to restore American energy dominance through increased domestic fossil fuel production.

The announcement came on the heels of the Trump administration's directive to stop major offshore wind projects and terminate several other renewable energy programmes, and a week after the US President called climate change a 'con job' at the United Nations General Assembly.

The department has also reduced coal royalty rates to 7 per cent to enhance the competitiveness of US coal producers in global markets. Additionally, it’ll accelerate efforts to recover valuable minerals from mine waste and abandoned sites and streamline approvals for projects “in Montana, Wyoming, Tennessee and beyond”.