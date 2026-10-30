Unusual peak: India's September power demand surges, nearing summer levels

National peak power demand rose 18 per cent to 270 GW in July-September 2026, from 230 GW a year earlier, as per the latest quarterly assessment by Finland-based non-profit Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) on October 12, 2026. This marks a sharper rise than seen in recent years. Peak demand rose 20 per cent to 240 GW in the corresponding period of 2023, before easing to 231 GW in 2024 and to 230 GW in 2025. At the state level, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra recorded the highest peak demand at 27 GW each, followed by Gujarat at 23 GW, Tamil Nadu at 20 GW and Karnataka at 16 GW.