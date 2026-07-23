US court backs Nuclear Regulatory Commission on aging reactors

A US court rejected environmental groups’ challenge that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) acted arbitrarily by failing to discuss in greater detail the aging or climate-related inputs in its severe-accident risk analysis (SAMAs).

The NRC was sued by Beyond Nuclear and the Sierra Club over a 2024 rule changing the number and scope of environmental issues considered during the renewal process.

The petitioners argued that the NRC and industry did not adequately consider how aging components and climate change would affect the risk of severe accidents involving reactor-core damage. “Of greatest concern is the extension of operating the licenses of the country’s already aging nuclear power plants well beyond the initial 40-year licensing period and the NRC’s refusal to view the more extreme conditions caused by climate change as risk factors to future safe operation.”

The nuclear power plant accident risk review was unanimously upheld by three judges of the US Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia on July 21, 2026.

The court rejected the claims that the nuclear regulator’s updated process for renewing licenses for commercial nuclear reactors failed to adequately consider the effects of climate change and aging plant components.

The court said the agency’s review was reasonable under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) while upholding NRC’s challenged rule.

“We find no basis to conclude that the Commission acted arbitrarily by failing to discuss in greater detail the aging or climate-related inputs in its severe-accident risk analysis. We also reject the Environmental Groups’ related challenge to the Commission’s treatment of SAMAs,” the court said.

The court said the Commission’s treatment of the effect of aging on accident risks was reasonable. The Commission acknowledged the risk that aging reactor components can increase the likelihood of severe accidents. But it explained that this risk did not meaningfully affect its environmental assessment.