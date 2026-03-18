US tariffs slash India’s solar exports by 35%: Report

India’s solar module exports to the United States (US) have dropped roughly 35 per cent after steep tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump administration disrupted trade flows, according to a new report by a Bengaluru-based climate and energy policy think tank Climate Risk Horizons. The situation exposed Indian solar industry’s heavy dependence on a single export market, the analysts noted.

Although the share of manufacturing in India’s gross domestic product has declined, solar module production has grown strongly, making India a net exporter and the US its major buyer. From FY22 to FY24, exports of Indian photovoltaic (PV) modules to the US rose nearly 10 times.

Since early February 2026, tariff rates have fluctuated frequently, with Indian-made solar modules currently facing duties of 126 per cent. This has sharply increased the price of Indian solar panels in the US market and triggered volatility in the sector. The US has historically been India’s dominant export destination, accounting for nearly 95 per cent of India’s solar module exports, despite India supplying only about 7 per cent of total US imports, the report showed.