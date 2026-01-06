What US control over Venezuela’s oil could mean for geopolitics, climate

PDVSA, Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, has acknowledged that pipelines have not been upgraded in five decades. Estimates suggest $58 billion would be required just to restore output to earlier peak levels. Rystad Energy puts the investment need even higher — $53 billion over the next 15 years, merely to maintain current production, and up to $180 billion to raise output meaningfully.

Vashist pointed out that Venezuela’s decline is rooted in “economic crisis, underinvestment in oil and gas infrastructure and sanctions”. While most of its oil blocks are onshore — making them theoretically easier to monetise than offshore reserves — the crude itself is heavy and sour, raising costs and technical complexity.

Heavy oil geopolitics

The nature of Venezuelan crude is central to the current scramble. About two-thirds of Venezuela’s production is heavy oil, according to Oil Change International Research Director Lorne Stockman. It makes up roughly 4.5 per cent of global heavy oil supply.

“Heavy oil is exactly what certain refineries in the US, China and India are designed to process,” Stockman said. “If more of this crude is diverted to the US, Chinese and Indian refiners would be losers, and heavy oil prices in the Asia-Pacific region could rise.”

In the short term, Stockman sees two likely scenarios: Either US actions divert heavy crude away from Asia, or they trigger further instability that reduces Venezuelan exports altogether. “Both outcomes are bad for Asian heavy oil importers,” he said.

Over the longer term, even if the US succeeds in stabilising Venezuela and boosting production, most additional output could flow to the US. “The US has the highest concentration of heavy oil refining capacity in the world,” Stockman noted, cautioning that any production increase would be slow, costly and uncertain.

Investors circle, risks remain

For global investors, however, Venezuela’s sudden re-entry into headlines has sparked fresh interest. Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, described the moment as a “rare convergence of political change, asset repricing and reconstruction demand”.

“Markets respond when isolation gives way to access,” Green said. “Venezuela has spent years cut off from capital, expertise and trade. The moment investors believe that the wall is coming down, valuations start to reset.”