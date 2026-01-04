The entire US intervention in Venezuela boils down to ideology, oil and international relations: Aprajita Kashyap

The United States’ Operation Absolute Resolve on January 3, 2026, has made global headlines. US troops attacked Venezuela, captured its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife under the cover of darkness and flew them to New York City to face what it called ‘legal action for abetting narco terrorism’

As the world still absorbs the aftershocks of the operation, Down To Earth spoke to Aprajita Kashyap, Associate Professor at the Centre for the Study of the Americas, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University about the history of US intervention in the Western Hemisphere and what lies ahead for Venezuela’s oil reserves, the largest in the world. Excerpts

Rajat Ghai (RG): The US has a long history of intervention in Latin America and the Caribbean. Can you share a few examples from the past regarding this?

Aprajita Kashyap (AK): Tracing chronologically, most countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, following the ‘Wars of Independence’, achieved independence from their Spanish colonisers (the Portuguese in the case of Brazil) between 1810 and 1825.

The interventions can be grouped into phases, and the first period extends from the 19th century, after the ‘wars of independence’, to the early 20th century. The first such episode was the Mexican-American War, a two-year-long conflict from 1846 to 1848. The US went to war against Mexico and annexed a large part of Mexican territory, which included the current US states of California, New Mexico, Arizona and Texas. This conflict led to the expansion of US territory in North America.

The next major intervention by the US was the Spanish-American War from 1898 onwards. When Cuba was fighting for its independence from Spain, the US intervened. It helped defeat the Spanish colonialists in Cuba and occupied the island. It imposed the famous Platt Amendment of 1901. The US later installed its own puppet ruler on the island, Fulgencio Batista. By invoking the Platt Amendment, the US gave itself the right to intervene in Cuban affairs. This also helped justify the establishment of a naval base in Guantanamo Bay (Bahia de Guantanamo) in Cuba.

The US also supported Panama’s secession from Colombia. It was followed by the building of the Panama Canal, which today is a strategic and vital waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

The second phase of the 20th century was when the famous ‘Banana Wars’ in three republics of Central America (Nicaragua, Haiti and Dominican Republic) took place between the 1900s and 1930s. While the US intervened in the name of protecting human rights and democratic values, it was in fact protecting its own interests and those of the authoritarian elites. The US was also trying to prop up a group of people who would oppose whoever was in power. These were the Contras, who played a greater role in the 1950s and later.

The third phase was the period of Cold War interventions from the 1950s to the 1980s. The US feared that Communism would spread in the region and to stop the domino effect, it wanted to get a grip on Central America, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Cold War interventions started with Guatemala. The CIA overthrew President Jacobo Arbenz to protect the interests of the United Fruit Company. Following this, Guatemala had decades of military rule and civil war.

The second notable intervention of the Cold War Period was the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of 1961 in Cuba. It brought the US and USSR to the point of another great war over the Soviet Union’s support of Cuba’s Communist regime, led by Fidel Castro.

The third major intervention was in Chile. At the time, Chile had a socialist government led by Salvador Allende. The US allegedly propelled the military dictator Augusto Pinochet to power through a military coup.

The fourth phase comprised the post-Cold War interventions. In Central America during the 1980s, the US would support anti-Communist forces in any country in that region where Communist regimes were in power. These forces, or Contras in Nicaragua (counter-groups to the left-wing in power), were engaged in conflict with the left-wing Sandinistas. They were also engaged in conflicts in Guatemala and El Salvador. The US invaded Grenada and Nicaragua. They also invaded Panama to remove Manuel Noriega. In Haiti, the famous ‘Papa Doc’ and ‘Baby Doc’ (Francois and Jean Claude Duvalier) were purely US creations. And then comes this intervention in Venezuela.

The interventions and the various forms they have taken, such as direct military threats, covert operations, economic sanctions, diplomatic standoffs, or support for coups, are necessary to understand what has happened in Venezuela.