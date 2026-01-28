What’s really holding back India’s electric cab transition?

At first glance, India’s ride-hailing sector appears to be electrifying in a steady, linear way. Electric cabs are becoming more visible around airports, a few EV-first fleets operate in select metros, and policy targets for the segment are now firmly on the table. But a closer look at the Vahan database for 2024-25 tells a sharper story. Cab electrification is not moving evenly across the country, it is clustering in a handful of places.

That clustering matters, because cabs are not just another vehicle category. They clock high daily mileage, operate in densely populated air-sheds, and are closely tied to the livelihoods of drivers and platform workers. When an electric cab works, the benefits are disproportionate: less tailpipe pollution where people live and breathe, large fuel savings per kilometre, and quieter urban mobility—without asking cities to build more roads. None of this detracts from the larger goal of shifting trips to public transport or creating safer, walkable streets. Electrifying cabs is best understood as harm reduction for a segment that is already deeply embedded in urban mobility.

The numbers underline the problem. In 2024-25, there were 3,15,347 registered cabs across India, of which only 7,591 were electric — an electrification rate of just 2.41 per cent. More tellingly, electric cabs are not spread across the country in proportion to cab demand. They are concentrated in a few jurisdictions.