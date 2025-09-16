World faces steeper oil, gas declines; import-heavy India vulnerable: IEA

The report highlighted that the average rate at which the fields’ output naturally declines has accelerated significantly, largely because the industry is increasingly reliant on shale and deep offshore resources, which deplete faster than conventional onshore fields.

“Decline rates are the elephant in the room for any discussion of investment needs in oil and gas, and our new analysis shows that they have accelerated in recent years,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol. “The industry has to run much faster just to stand still.”

Most investment merely maintains current supply

According to IEA, nearly 90 per cent of upstream oil and gas investment every year is now spent simply to offset natural declines at existing fields, rather than to expand supply. Only a small fraction of spending goes towards meeting new demand.

Without fresh investment, global oil production would shrink by 5.5 million barrels per day (mb / d) each year, up from under 4 mb / d in 2010, while natural gas output would fall by 270 billion cubic metres (bcm) annually, compared to 180 bcm in 2010.

“In the case of oil, an absence of upstream investment would remove the equivalent of Brazil and Norway’s combined production each year from the global market balance,” Birol warned.

Shale & offshore fields decline fastest

The report drew on data from around 15,000 oil and gas fields worldwide. It finds sharp differences in decline rates by field type and geography.

Onshore supergiant fields in the Middle East decline at less than 2 per cent a year. Smaller offshore fields in Europe drop at over 15 per cent a year.

Tight oil and shale gas wells saw the steepest declines: Without reinvestment, output plunges over 35 per cent in the first year and another 15 per cent in the second.

This growing dependence on high-decline resources means supply can fall quickly without sustained drilling and capital spending, the report said.

Even if companies continue to invest in maintaining current fields, the IEA estimated that more than 45 mb / d of oil and nearly 2,000 bcm of natural gas from new conventional fields will be needed by 2050 just to hold global output steady at today’s levels.

That is equivalent to adding the total oil and gas production of the world’s top three producers combined. These volumes could be lower if oil and gas demand declines in line with clean energy transitions, but as of now demand remains resilient.