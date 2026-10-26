All coral reefs ecosystems may collapse by 2075

A coral reef ecosystem collapses when it loses is defining characteristics of functionality. Hard corals are living building blocks of the ocean floor and almost disappear when stress becomes extreme due to high temperatures. This space is taken over by algae, rubble and sponges. This transformation impoverishes the formerly thriving complex ecosystem, failing to support diverse marine life. It also negatively impacts the entire food web because animals such as tiny invertebrates, clams, sea cucumbers, reef fish, sea turtles, as well as large predators such as sharks, all depend on it.