The World Bank Group's COP31 agenda targets $10.7 billion in private capital for climate-focused projects.
The agenda emphasises renewable energy, agriculture, and urban infrastructure to support economic growth and climate adaptation.
The World Bank Group aims to enhance climate resilience, create jobs, and support sustainable development.
The World Bank Group and its partners have unveiled a pipeline of climate and development investments at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, expected to mobilise an additional $10.7 billion in private capital alongside more than $6.9 billion in investment. The projects span agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy and urban infrastructure, with job creation and climate resilience at the centre of the financing push.
The World Bank Group said the investments are intended to support country-led development priorities while strengthening the foundations for economic growth. Reliable electricity, improved agricultural productivity and resilient infrastructure are among the areas identified as critical to sustaining businesses, connecting people to markets and protecting economic activity from climate shocks.
The announcements build on the World Bank Group's wider climate financing. In fiscal year 2026, it provided $48 billion in financing with climate co-benefits and mobilised another $48 billion in private capital, taking the combined total to $96 billion, 21 per cent higher than the previous year, according to its 2026 climate finance update.
In Türkiye, a World Bank Group operation will expand farmers' access to finance and markets and strengthen agricultural value chains. It is expected to benefit 225,000 farmers and support more than 100,000 job equivalents, while mobilising commercial finance and helping reduce emissions from agricultural production, says the World Bank. The programme will contribute to the Group's AgriConnect approach, which aims to reach 300 million smallholder farmers.
A separate programme will provide Turkish manufacturers, including small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), with long term finance to adopt greener and digital technologies. It is expected to support more than 100,000 job equivalents and help hundreds of firms develop and implement transformation plans.
In Afghanistan, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is supporting an organic fertiliser facility that will convert agricultural waste into locally produced inputs, with the aim of improving soil health, farm productivity and local employment.
In Timor Leste, IFC financing, the International Development Association's Private Sector Window (IDA PSW) and a guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) are supporting a solar power plant with battery storage. The project is expected to reduce energy costs and deliver annual savings equivalent to around 1.5 to 2 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.
A separate World Bank Group initiative in Türkiye will finance water, sanitation and urban transport infrastructure. It is expected to provide safely managed water and sanitation to 1.65 million people, improve sustainable transport for nearly 1.5 million and strengthen climate resilient infrastructure benefiting more than 3 million people. The initiative is part of Water Forward, a coalition aiming to advance water security for more than 1 billion people by 2030.
The World Bank Group also announced sustainable finance loans to Turkish banks for social inclusion, the blue economy, climate adaptation and the country's low carbon transition, including a blue digitally native note.
A new blended finance fund will support textile, apparel and footwear manufacturers, particularly SMEs in emerging markets, in adopting cleaner production. It combines IFC financing, concessional funding from the multilateral financial organisation Global Environment Facility, technical assistance and investment from global brands. The funding will support energy efficiency, renewable energy, water savings, circular production and reduced industrial pollution.
The investments form part of the World Bank Group's COP31 agenda, which focuses on mobilising private capital to translate climate and development priorities into projects, jobs and resilient infrastructure.