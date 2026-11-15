COP31: Canada, UK reaffirm $1.3 trillion climate finance goal, announce new commitments

Canada and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to scaling up climate finance for developing countries, outlining funding plans as negotiations over global finance targets continue at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

In a joint statement on November 13, Canada's Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature Julie Dabrusin and UK Minister of State for Climate Transition Katie White reiterated their support for the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), agreed at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2024.

The agreement calls for climate finance for developing countries to reach at least $1.3 trillion annually by 2035 from all sources, with developed countries taking the lead in mobilising at least $300 billion annually.

Both ministers reaffirmed their countries' obligations under Article 9 of the Paris Agreement to provide financial resources to developing countries. They also supported efforts to triple adaptation finance by 2035, following discussions at COP30 in Belém, Brazil.