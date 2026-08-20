A legacy unravels

Take the case of Gopal Dey, 58, and his wife Lokkhi Rani Dey, 53. The couple weaves around 10 shitol patis a month and earns Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000. However, their sons— Nandalal Dey, 33, and Nalin Chandra Dey, 30, have left the village to work in Dimapur…

This article was originally published in the August 16-31, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth