Environment

AAD 2026: Sunita Narain on her new book, ‘Planet G’

At a time when trust in global systems is eroding, ‘Planet G’ explores the deepening climate crisis and its ripple effects

At a time when trust in global systems is eroding, ‘Planet G’ explores the deepening climate crisis and its ripple effects — from rising poverty to worsening social and economic inequalities.

At Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026, Centre for Science and Environment Director General and Down To Earth (DTE) Editor, Sunita Narain discusses her upcoming book ‘Planet G’ with DTE Managing Editor, Richard Mahapatra.

Globalisation
Centre for Science and Environment (CSE)
Sunita Narain
down to earth
Globalisation and environment
Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026
Planet G

