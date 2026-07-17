Andhra fishermen fear loss of livelihood as Kakinada green hydrogen plant begins operations

On an open floor of a government building near the lighthouse in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, M Raju sits repairing fishing nets with other fishermen from Suryapet. The 47-year-old says fishing in the Bay of Bengal off Kakinada has become harder over the past 15 years.

“Earlier, we did not have to go very far. Now we have to sail 50 kilometres (km) to 60 km into the sea to catch fish,” he said. He blames the decline on industrial activity along the coast. Raju fears that a new green ammonia and green hydrogen plant, about 3 km away, could worsen the situation.

“If there is more pollution, fishing will go down further. Earlier, one boat with 15 to 20 people could catch fish worth Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in a two- or three-day trip. Now we hardly earn Rs 400 to Rs 500 per person,” he said. “Our livelihood is at stake.”

The plant, developed by AM Green Ammonia (India) Pvt Ltd at Kakinada, is being planned as a large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia production and export hub. It has a proposed green hydrogen capacity of 128,000 Normal Cubic Meter per hour (Nm³ per hour) and green ammonia capacity of 1,500 tonnes per day.

A large signboard marks the company’s site. An electronic display showing pollution levels of various pollutants, mandated under environmental rules, is installed above the security cabin. Security guards said no one was allowed inside the plant without prior appointment, following instructions from the site manager.

AM Green did not respond to emailed questions seeking details about job creation, production processes and environmental safeguards.