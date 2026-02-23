Environment
Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026
Centre for Science and Environment's flagship media conclave to take place February 24-27, 2026
The Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026 is a three-day capacity-building and networking conclave for environmental journalists, organized by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) at the AAETI campus in Nimli, Rajasthan. Named after CSE's founder, the Dialogue serves as a vital space for critical conversations on sustainable development, culminating in the annual release of the State of India's Environment report.