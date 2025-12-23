Environment

Aravalli hills protest and mining debate explained

Environmental groups have described a recent SC ruling as a “death warrant” for the range

The Aravalli Hills — one of the world’s oldest mountain systems — have become the centre of a growing environmental and political storm.

Following a Supreme Court ruling on November 20, 2025, which accepted the Union Environment Ministry’s elevation-based definition of the Aravallis, concerns are mounting across north India. Under the new criterion, only landforms rising at least 100 metres above local relief, or clusters of such hills within 500 metres, will be officially recognised as part of the Aravalli range.

Watch the video to know more.

Supreme Court
Aravallis
Supreme Court on Aravallis
hills

Related Videos

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in