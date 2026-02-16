Aravallis, the mountain range that defines itself

Recent environmental concerns surrounding the Aravalli mountain range, especially following attempts to formally define it through an expert committee process, have brought the range back into sharp focus. The way the Aravallis are defined determines which landscapes receive legal protection and which may be opened to mining or development.

To understand why this definition matters, it is essential to first understand what the Aravalli actually is from a geological perspective.

The Aravalli Supergroup is one of the oldest geological formations in India and among the oldest mountain systems in the world. Its complex history provides crucial insight into the early evolution of the Earth’s crust. The range stretches across north-western India, primarily through Rajasthan and Gujarat, although its eastern boundary remains imprecisely defined.

Geologically, the Aravallis preserve a record of an ancient geological time known as the Precambrian era. This includes:

Archaean Eon (3.5 to 2.5 billion years ago): The oldest rocks belong to the Banded Gneissic Complex (BGC). These rocks form the foundation of the range.

Proterozoic Eon (2.5 billion to 541 million years ago): Younger rocks were deposited over the older Archaean rocks.

As a result, the Aravallis comprise igneous rocks (formed from magma), sedimentary rocks (formed from deposited material), and metamorphic rocks (altered by heat and pressure). Many of these formations host economically valuable mineral deposits.