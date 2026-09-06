As Nepal reels from Rasuwa tragedy, a film on one of its greatest heroes is all set to make its celluloid debut

Even as Nepal and the world still reel from the terrible tragedy of the ice-rock avalanche of August 26, 2026, in the country’s Rasuwa district near the Tibetan border, a biographical film on the life of one of the country’s and the Himalaya’s greatest heroes is all set to make its celluloid debut soon.

Tenzing, a biographical drama directed by Australian filmmaker Jennifer Peedom and written by Luke Davies, will chronicle the life of Tenzing Norgay, who along with Edmund Hillary, first scaled Mt Everest in 1953.

The film stars Chinese actor of Tibetan descent Genden Phuntsok as Tenzing Norgay, Tom Hiddleston as Sir Edmund Hillary, and Willem Dafoe as John Hunt.

The film, noted Variety magazine, will open the 22nd Zurich Film Festival on September 24.

The Variety article quoted Zurich Film Festival CEO Christian Jungen: “This year’s Zurich Film Festival motto is ‘dream big.’ Our breathtaking opening film ‘Tenzing’ fits perfectly, because it shows how you can grow beyond yourself when you have a big dream.”

“The film offers powerful emotion and mountain scenery of sublime beauty. But it also carries an important message for our time: The first ascent of Mount Everest only succeeded because the climbers respected the local Sherpa people and the laws of nature.”

According to Peedom, “At its heart, ‘Tenzing’ is about a man who dared to imagine a life beyond the limits the world had placed on him, and the courage, sacrifice and belief it took to reach the highest point on earth. The spirit of ‘dream big’ feels incredibly fitting.”

The filmmaker spent more than two decades working in the Himalayas and on Everest. Her relationship with the region and the Sherpa community (to which Tenzing belonged to) began through her early work as a filmmaker in high-altitude environments and has shaped some of the defining projects of her career, noted Variety.