As told to Parliament (August 11, 2026): There were over 43,000 cancer cases in Punjab in 2025

The estimated number of incident cancer cases in Punjab was 41,337 in 2023, 42,288 in 2024 and 43,196 in 2025, Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) told the Rajya Sabha.

Cancer incidence in India

The global age-standardised cancer incidence rate declined by 7.1 per cent between 1990 and 2023, from an estimated 220.6 to 205.1 per 1,00,000 population, according to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 Cancer study, published in The Lancet.

In contrast, the World Bank lower-middle-income country group, the income category India is classified under, recorded a rise of 28.6 per cent in age-standardised cancer incidence over the same period, from approximately 97.8 to 125.7 per 1,00,000 population.

Country-specific estimates for India, reported elsewhere, drawing on the same GBD 2023 dataset, arose from 84.8 to 107.2 per 1,00,000 population between 1990 and 2023, a 26.4 per cent increase, translating to an estimated 1.5 million new cancer cases in 2023. These are derived from the GBD Results Tool-the online supplementary database accompanying this study, rather than from the printed journal article itself, Jadhav told the Rajya Sabha.

Loss of sleep due to heatwaves

The government under the National Health Mission (NHM) implements National Programme for Climate Change & Human Health (NPCC&HH) through NCDC. The NPCC&HH launched the National Action Plan on Climate Change and Mental Health that recognises the impact of environmental factors including temperature on sleep patterns.

These environmental factors may have more pronounced effects on vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, outdoor workers and those without access to cooling mechanisms. The MoHFW issues advisories to states/Union Territories (UTs) health authorities detailing the measures to be taken for prevention and management of heat-related illnesses.

Under the NPCC&HH, a dedicated cadre-based training module on climate change and mental health has been developed and disseminated for state and district nodal officers, medical officers, paramedical officers and for vulnerable populations mainly women, children and the elderly, Jadhav told the Rajya Sabha.

Natural farming in India

The Union Cabinet approved the National Mission on Natural Farming on November 25, 2024, to promote natural farming. Till date, 24,102 clusters have been formed covering an area of 1.260 million Ha area, 2.676 million farmers enrolled, 8,100 BioInput Resource Centres established, and 40,182 Krishi Sakhi/Community Resource Persons deployed under the Mission, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare told the Lok Sabha.